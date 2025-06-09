FNU cracks down on drugs after police probe

The Fiji National University has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a drug-free learning environment following a recent police investigation at its Derrick Campus in Samabula.

Vice-Chancellor Uniaisi Nabobo-Baba says the university is fully cooperating with authorities as investigations continue.

Professor Nabobo-Baba stresses that the institution maintains a firm zero-tolerance stance toward drug use and possession across all its campuses throughout Fiji.

She says anyone found violating the university’s strict policies will face immediate removal from the institution.

Nabobo-Baba emphasises that there can be no compromise when it comes to the safety and wellbeing of students, staff and the wider university community.

The Vice-Chancellor states that under the university’s Drugs, Alcohol, Kava and Tobacco Policy, all FNU campuses are clearly designated as drug-free zones.

She says the policy strictly prohibits the possession, use or distribution of any illegal substances within university premises.

According to Nabobo-Baba, the policy forms part of FNU’s broader commitment to fostering responsible and healthy lifestyles while ensuring a safe and secure academic environment for learning and research.

