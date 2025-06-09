Fiji FA targets higher standards across its branches

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association has completed a two-day training course for its department heads and senior staff as part of efforts to improve leadership and operational standards across its branches nationwide.

Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Yusuf said the initiative is a collaboration between UEFA, the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) and member associations, aimed at strengthening the capacity of football administrators across the region.

Participants presented assignments based on work they had been undertaking since the first module, with the presentations forming part of their assessment for the certificate program.

“The first module was conducted in November, and this follow-up session focused on important areas such as marketing, sponsorship, revenue generation, competitions, and communications.”

Fiji is among the first OFC member associations to take part in the initiative, which has also been introduced in Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea and Tonga.

The third and final module is expected to be held in June or July, when participants will complete their final assessments as part of the certification process.

