Minister responds to household struggles

Opposition MP Hem Chand says ordinary Fijians continue to struggle under the Coalition Government.

He cited rising living costs, poor service delivery and ineffective policies.

Chand criticised the VAT increase from nine to 15 per cent, later reduced to 12.5 per cent. He said the policy hurt low- and middle-income families and appears politically motivated rather than economically sound.

He raised concerns over housing delays.

Chand pointed out that residents in informal settlements in Delaisaweni, Nabare and nearby areas in Lautoka remain uncertain about formalisation plans and timelines.

In education, Chand highlighted teacher shortages, late Free Education Grant disbursements and delayed Back-to-School Assistance. Families and students face unnecessary hardship.

Chand said development must be felt in daily life, not just in speeches. He warned neglect risks pushing youth into crime.

According to him, the government’s performance over the past 39 months has not met expectations.

The Opposition , Chand states will continue to fight for policies that protect livelihoods and ensure access to essential services.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel in his speech highlighted that the Coalition Government has implemented measures to protect families including maintaining low interest rates, strong liquidity in the banking sector and targeted fiscal policies to support vulnerable households.

Immanuel stressed that while the global environment remains uncertain, Fiji’s economy has shown resilience.

Tax collections exceeded projections, remittances reached a record $1.4 billion last year and domestic demand remained steady, providing some buffer against rising living costs.

The Minister urged preparedness for ongoing global pressures while emphasizing that the government is committed to policies that support economic stability, affordable living and inclusive growth for all Fijians.

