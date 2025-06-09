FBC shares success story at Pasifika TV Conference

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Head of Strategy Daniel Singh told the Pasifika TV Conference in Auckland that digital transformation is achievable within the Pacific.

Highlighting FBC’s journey, Singh noted that CEO Tarun Patel challenged the organization to innovate and develop its own digital platforms.

When exploring Artificial Intelligence, FBC created a policy framework centered on transparency, editorial oversight, privacy, and cultural respect principles that Singh deems critical for Pacific media.

He revealed that FBC’s streaming platform, VITI+, has generated $400,000 in revenue, delivered 48 pay-per-view events, and attracted 26,000 users since its February 2025 launch.

This success proves Pacific broadcasters can build and monetize their own platforms.

VITI+ also provides grassroots sports and cultural content to Fijians overseas, keeping them connected to home.

Singh further highlighted SERE+, an upcoming audio platform hosting 5,000 local songs and radio stations.

He urged Pacific broadcasters to develop their own digital solutions rather than waiting for global tech companies to recognize smaller markets.

Singh emphasized that the region can innovate to protect local storytelling while creating new revenue opportunities for the media industry.

