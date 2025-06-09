Lautoka residents raise concerns over rising homelessness

Concerns are growing over the increasing number of street dwellers in Lautoka, particularly around public recreation areas along the seawall.

Residents who regularly use the seawall for walks say some homeless individuals are now spending most of their time sleeping and staying in public spaces built for community use.

One issue raised is that several street dwellers have begun living inside kiosks, which were constructed for the public to relax and enjoy the waterfront.

There are also reports of some homeless individuals bathing and swimming in the public fountain along the seawall, raising concerns about hygiene and the upkeep of the area.

While residents acknowledge the difficult circumstances faced by those living on the streets, they are calling on relevant authorities to find a solution that supports people in need while maintaining the cleanliness and accessibility of public areas in the city.

Lautoka City Council Acting Chief Executive, Taitusi Rasoki, says the council has limited authority to remove people from the area, as their rights are protected under the law.

“Like I said, from where we are, we have limited powers. If we try to take the law into our own hands, we will be violating the law that also protects their rights,”.

Residents continue to urge authorities to step in and implement solutions that balance public access with support for the homeless community.

