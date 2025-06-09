Body of missing Navilawa man found in Sabeto River

The body of the man who was swept away by strong currents on Monday in Navilawa was found this afternoon in the Sabeto River, two days after the body of his wife was recovered from the same area.

FBC News understands the couple attempted to cross the river at Navilawa Village on Monday when they were swept away by the strong current.

Authorities are again urging the public not to cross flooded rivers and streams, especially during periods of heavy rain.

Police remain at the scene as investigations into the incident continue.

