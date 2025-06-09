Back-to-back games in Nadi for Drua women

[Supplied]

The Fijian Drua has today unveiled the 2026 season schedule for the women’s 2026 campaign which features a historic milestone for the franchise, with two back-to-back home matches set to be played at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The season will also see the announcement of a new naming rights sponsor for the Drua Women in the coming weeks.

They’ll start their season on the road, travelling to Sydney to face the Waratahs at Leichhardt Oval on, 6 June.

Following the season opener, the Drua will return home for the two back-to-back home matches.

They will host the Western Force on, 13 June, followed by a clash against the Brumbies a week later.

The regular season will conclude on Saturday, 27 June, when the team travels to Brisbane to take on the Reds at Ballymore Stadium.

Fijian Drua CEO Jeff Miller is incredibly excited to bring the Drua Women to Nadi for two massive home games.

2026 Fijian Drua Women’s Schedule

Round 1: Waratahs vs. Fijian Drua

Leichhardt Oval, Sydney (4.05PM, Saturday, 6 June)

Round 2: Fijian Drua vs. Western Force

King Charles Park, Nadi (2.05PM Saturday, 13 June)

Round 3: Fijian Drua vs. Brumbies

King Charles Park, Nadi (2.05PM Saturday, 20 June)

Round 4: Reds vs. Fijian Drua

Ballymore Stadium, Brisbane (4.05PM Saturday, 27 June)

BYE Round – July 5 weekend followed by rest week

Super Rugby Women’s Semi-Finals

17-19 July 2026 (hosted by the top two teams)

Super Rugby Women’s Final

24-26 July 2026, venue TBA.

Women’s Super Rugby Champions Final

Time TBA: 1 August, 2026, Leichhardt Oval, Sydney

