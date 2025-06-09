Rahman bailed after immigration status clarified

The Suva High Court granted strict bail conditions to Canadian national Joshua Rahman this afternoon after remaining in the courts custody the whole day following a declaration by the Immigration department as a prohibited immigrant.

Acting Director of Public Prosecution Nancy Tikoisuva was present in court this afternoon and told the court that they have requested the immigration department through an email to the Permanent Secretary to revoke the declaration.

Tikoisuva stated that the declaration was not served to him formally and stated that once the court makes a stop departure order that will supersede that declaration.

The Acting DPP stated that there might have been a gap regarding his status and the provision in the immigrations act.

Article continues after advertisement

Judge Justice Thusara Rajasinghe questioned on why the immigration was admand to deport Rahman knowing he has a case pending and deporting him will only benefit the defence and not the state or the public.

He also told the court that he does not have jurisdiction to challenge the Director of Immigrations order as there is no formal application before him.

The Judge also stated that the stop departure specifically stops him if he tried to leave and not when there is an order to remove him from the country.

Justice Rajasinghe imposed a $2000 bail bond, told Rahman not to interfere with state witnesses, not to reoffend, reside at a fixed address, report to the Nabua police station twice a week between 6am to 6pm and not to go outside of Viti Levu.

A stop departure order has also been issued and the Judge told the DPP told have Rahman’s police reporting at every mention date.

The matter will be called again on the 13th of next month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.