Naduvalo hits 100 as Fiji edge France in Vancouver

[File Photo]

Viwa Naduvalo celebrated a milestone moment, scoring his 100th career try as the Fiji Airways men’s 7s team edged France in their opening pool match at the Vancouver 7s in Canada.

Fiji started strongly with George Bose crossing for the opening try, although Terio Tamani was unable to convert.

France quickly responded in the fourth minute when Antoine Zegdhar crossed the line, with the conversion successful to give the French a narrow lead.

Naduvalo then powered through France’s defence to score his 100th try, marking a memorable achievement for the winger.

Article continues after advertisement

However, France regained the advantage before halftime when Yerim Fall scored and the conversion was successful, handing the French a 14–12 lead at the break.

Fiji came out firing in the second half, displaying classic Fijian flair as the ball moved quickly from the left to the right side of the field before Joseva Talacolo broke through two defenders to score and put Fiji back in front.

France responded once again with Nelson Epee crossing the try line to edge his side ahead.

The closing moments were tense as both teams piled on the pressure.

But Fiji kept the ball alive in the final play, working it wide until it reached Naduvalo, who sprinted to the try line to score his 101st try at the final hooter and seal a thrilling win.

Fiji will play Argentina next at 11.07 and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC TV.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.