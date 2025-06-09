Para events for 2026 Fiji Finals

This year’s Coca-Cola Games will be a historical one for athletes, fans and other relevant stakeholders.

For the first time in the Games’ history, para-athletes will also feature in their respective events.

This has been confirmed today after years of planning as part of the Fiji Finals inclusiveness.

Those involved with the Games, like FSSAA Executive, Biu Colati, are proud of this major achievement.

‘That is another milestone that we are looking forward to, they’ll be competing in only four events to start off with, we’ve told them four or event one as long as you come, we have done the necessary changes to our constitution in the last two years and we were waiting for them to come and they’ve decided to join us this year’.

Meanwhile, major sponsor, Coca-Cola today delivered their promise to the Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association after renewing their partnership.

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics received a new vehicle which will be used for all officials’ functions for the Coca Cola Games committee.

Coca-Cola Amatil Marketing Manager, Lawrence Tikaram, says this is to ensure the reach and knowledge of the Games that will filter down to the athletes.

Tikaram says it will also help mobilize the officials to be present at some outside event.

The respective zones meet start next week and you can watch the Coca Cola Games Suva 2 and 1 live and exclusive on FBC Sports from Tuesday to Friday.

