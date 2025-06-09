Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta says Fiji’s fuel stocks remain stable and they have confirmed incoming shipments.

She made the comments while reminding the public to continue with responsible fuel usage and refrain from panic buying and hoarding.

Senikavika stresses there is no need to rush to the pump.She warns that panic buying and stockpiling will only create the shortage people fear.

This follows an earlier advisory from the FCCC on the Strait of Hormuz crisis, as reports show the situation remains volatile.

The FCCC says tanker traffic through the Strait has fallen by an estimated 70 to 80 percent since the conflict escalated.

On March 2nd, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed the strait was closed to commercial shipping and Qatar has halted LNG production at its major export facilities. Brent crude oil has surged, reaching USD $92 per barrel — up from $73 before the conflict began at the end of February 2026.

Senikavika says this evolving situation will have a direct implication on refined fuel prices in Fiji.

She is urging consumers to be responsible with fuel and LPG usage, considering most of Fiji’s energy needs in the transport and electricity sectors are met by fossil fuels.

Jiuta urged all Fijians to work together to ensure fuel remains available for all, noting that responsible usage now will carry the country through any potential shortages ahead.

FCCC is continuing to monitor the market and its impact on Fiji’s supply, as well as verifying the stocks of traders and suppliers to ensure no unfair tactics are used.

It has conducted 151 nationwide inspections across the Central, Western, and Northern divisions this month, verifying compliance by fuel and LPG traders with regulated price changes and the FCCC Act 2010.

Full compliance has been recorded across all divisions, with no breaches detected.

