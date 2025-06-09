New forensic labs to tackle document fraud

The government is strengthening efforts to combat document fraud linked to international crime.

Minister for Immigration Viliame Naupoto says fraudulent passports, visas and identity documents are becoming increasingly sophisticated worldwide.

He says such fraud is often connected to transnational crimes including human trafficking and people smuggling.

To address the issue, Naupoto says the government will establish document forensic laboratories in Suva and Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are working closely with the Australian Government as we strengthen Fiji’s technical capacity to detect forged and altered travel documents quickly and accurately.”

Naupoto says the facilities will improve Fiji’s ability to detect forged travel documents quickly and accurately.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.