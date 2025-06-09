Government expands farm mechanization to boost productivity

The government is expanding farm mechanization across Fiji to improve productivity and address labor shortages in the agriculture sector.

Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Tomasi Tunabuna says tractors, excavators, and rice harvesters have been distributed to farmers, cooperatives, and schools to modernize farming practices.

Over the past three years, 90 tractors, 25 excavators, and 27 combined rice harvesters have been provided, alongside irrigation kits, protected farming structures, and modern equipment to help farmers improve efficiency and crop production.

More than 3,500 farmers have benefited from capital assistance programs, including land preparation support, planting materials, agro-inputs, and farm equipment.

“We will modernize without abandoning our farmers and we will ensure that development reaches our interior, our rural and maritime communities.”

The ministry has also upgraded 86 farm roads covering more than 485 kilometers, improving access to over 500 hectares of farmland and benefiting more than 850 farmers.

Tunabuna says mechanization is critical for improving productivity and ensuring the long-term sustainability of Fiji’s agriculture sector.

