Singh is new Navua coach

Former Rewa and Ba football coach, Roderick Singh, will lead a new side this year.

Navua football has announced the appointment of Singh as its head coach this year.

He was also Ba’s Director of Football last year.

Singh’s first match in charge will be Navua’s Extra Premier League clash again Lautoka on Sunday.

The Navua side is currently eighth on the league standings with three points after the third round following its one win and two losses.

In other games this weekend, Extra Supermarket Labasa and Tagimoucia Nadi kick off the round at Subrail Park on Saturday at 1:30pm.

Four games will be played on Sunday at three venues including Lautoka and Navua.

Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori will host two matches, with the first starting at 12:00pm between Tailevu Naitasiri and Nadroga.

The second match at 3:00pm will see Stratum Rewa take on Nasinu, as the defending champions look to return to winning ways after their loss to Lautoka last weekend.

