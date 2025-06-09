Court to rule on release of COI transcripts

The High Court of Fiji in Suva will rule today at midday on whether the full transcripts of the Commission of Inquiry into the appointment of former Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali should be released.

The matter is being presided over by Justice Dane Tuiqereqere and is opposed by the Office of the Solicitor-General Fiji.

Applicants seeking access to the documents include Malimali, former Attorney-General Graham Leung, and lawyers Wylie Clarke and Laurel Vaurasi.

During submissions, lawyer Richard Naidu argued that the applicants are seeking access to information they may not yet be aware of and that the court should determine what evidence exists.

Counsel Tanya Waqanika also questioned the refusal to release the transcripts when footage from the inquiry hearings has already appeared on social media.

Justice Tuiqereqere raised concerns about the inquiry’s protocols following the unexplained online leak of hearing footage.

However, the State maintains the transcripts are evidence meant only for decision-makers and releasing them could undermine the integrity of the inquiry process.

Justice Tuiqereqere has also directed counsel for Ashton Lewis to file an affidavit by the end of this month for consideration in the proceedings.

