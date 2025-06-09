Cyclone-resistant model homes introduced

The Housing Authority has introduced a new housing design aimed at improving resilience and affordability.

Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says the model homes use prefabricated steel construction materials.

He says the homes are fire-resistant, thermoproof, and designed to withstand Category 5 cyclones.

Nalumisa states that 101 model homes were awarded through an expression of interest process earlier this year.

He adds that the initiative is part of efforts to increase affordable housing options for low- and middle-income families.

