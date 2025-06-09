Seven juveniles among 35 charged for serious crimes

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions charged seven juveniles with aggravated robbery, burglary and theft offences last month.

They were among the 35 people charged with a total of 36 counts of non-sexual offences.

A 25-year-old man was charged with the murder of his daughter.

It is alleged that the accused was beating his de facto partner with a broom handle when he struck their daughter’s head, causing her to fall on concrete which resulted in her death.

A 26-year-old woman is charged with the murder of her 29-year-old de facto partner, while in another incident, a 35-year-old man is charged with the murder of a 58-year-old man.

There was one incident where a mother was charged with manslaughter arising from breach of duty which resulted in the death of her two-year-old son.

In another incident, an OHS inspector was charged with manslaughter arising from breach of duty which resulted in the death of a 20-year-old woman.A 30-year-old man is charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving without a valid driver’s licence.

It is alleged that the accused person drove his vehicle in a reckless manner that caused the death of a 21-year-old man. In another incident, a 22-year-old man is charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving without a valid driving licence.

It is alleged that the accused person drove his vehicle in a reckless manner that caused the death of a 13-year-old child. A 36-year-old man was charged with the unlawful possession of 7.4 grams of cannabis sativa.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man was charged with the unlawful possession of 245.84 grams of methamphetamine. The accused is also charged with one count of possession of property suspected of proceeds of crime.

He was allegedly found in possession of $918.30 cash, suspected to be proceeds of crime. A 41-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm.

It is alleged that the accused person struck his wife with a metal rod. In another incident, a 29-year-old man was charged with an act with the intent to cause grievous harm. It is alleged that the accused person struck a 45-year-old woman with a cane knife.

