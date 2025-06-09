Police dismiss social media claims in Racagi investigation

Police have dismissed social media claims suggesting a police officer is linked to the investigation into the death of Constable Peniasi Racagi.

The Fiji Police Force says reports circulating online that the third suspect in the case is a police officer are false.

Police say the third suspect was previously questioned and later released while investigators analysed the information provided. His partner was also brought in to verify his alibi and other details.

Authorities have also rejected claims that a person who provided information to investigators is missing, confirming that the individual is safe and with her family.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says a separate team from the Criminal Investigations Department is reviewing the claims of possible police involvement, and any credible information will be thoroughly investigated.

“If there is credible information regarding the involvement of police, it will be investigated. I urge the public to remove the mindset that we are protecting our own, and give my assurances that the law will run its course and anyone found interfering will be investigated, charged and taken to court.”

Tudravu is also urging the public to trust the investigation process and refrain from spreading misinformation as inquiries into the death of Constable Peniasi Racagi continue.

