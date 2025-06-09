Public urged to use social media responsibly

Fijians are being urged to use social media responsibly and avoid spreading divisive messages online.

Assistant Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Shalen Kumar says both leaders and members of the public must ensure their words promote unity rather than division.

Kumar told Parliament that social cohesion depends on responsible public discourse, particularly at a time when information spreads rapidly through digital platforms.

“I consider my role in spreading the virtues of social cohesion as my responsibility, which I take very seriously. I also urge all members present in this August House to do the same.”

Kumar warns that negative or harmful posts on social media can undermine efforts to strengthen relationships between communities.

He says maintaining respectful dialogue is essential to protecting harmony in Fiji’s multi-ethnic society.

