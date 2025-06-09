Hospitals buckle under staff shortages

The healthcare system continues to face pressure as staff shortages and overcrowded hospitals affect patient care.

Health Minister Atonio Lalabalavu told Parliament that many health workers are serving under difficult conditions, particularly in rural and maritime areas.

Dr Lalabalavu says a strong health system depends on a capable and motivated workforce.

He acknowledged the dedication of medical staff working far from major hospitals.

The Minister says the Ministry of Health and Medical Services Fiji is strengthening the workforce through better planning, training and deployment.

“There are many more dedicated health workers like Staff Nurse Milika Ralota in the Ministry. We have not heard their stories, heard their stories told but I may not have visited their health facilities. But it is because of them that I stand humbly and proudly today as the Minister of Health and Medical Services and I will endeavour to carry out my duty to the best of my ability in serving the people of this nation.”

Dr Lalabalavu also confirmed that Deputy Secretary Positions for Public Health and Hospital Services have been reintroduced to improve coordination across health divisions.

He adds the Ministry is expanding its Water, Sanitation and Hygiene program aimed at improving access to safe drinking water and proper sanitation in rural and peri-urban communities.

Communities are being trained to assess their water systems and sanitation facilities, identify risks and prepare improvement plans with funding support for upgrades.

Dr Lalabalavu says improving water safety will help reduce diseases such as typhoid, dengue and leptospirosis.

The program is supported by partners including the World Health Organization, UNICEF, and University of the South Pacific and Griffith University.

The Minister also highlighted upgrades to health infrastructure with support from Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

These include refurbishing health centres, improving nursing stations and building new pharmacies and maternal and child health clinics.

Japan, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency, has also supported the completion of a medical warehouse in Labasa.

However, Opposition MP Vijay Nath says hospitals continue to face serious challenges.

Speaking in Parliament, Nath says many of the government’s healthcare promises from last year remain unmet.

He says hospitals across the country still face shortages of doctors and nurses, while some rural health centres remain understaffed.

Patients also continue to experience long waiting times and shortages of basic medical supplies.

Nath says healthcare should not be treated as a privilege but remain a basic service every citizen can rely on.

He acknowledged the work of frontline staff at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, highlighting the efforts of doctors and nurses who often work long hours under intense pressure.

Despite overcrowded wards and limited resources, Nath says health workers continue to serve with professionalism and compassion.

He warns that when the health system struggles, ordinary Fijians feel the impact.

