SPX launches publication recognising women

The South Pacific Stock Exchange launched Women on Boards of SPX Listed Companies, the first publication of its kind in Fiji that recognises women serving as directors on boards of companies listed on the exchange.

The inaugural publication highlights women who served on the boards of SPX-listed companies during 2025.

In addition to recognising their contributions, the publication aims to increase the visibility of experienced women directors and serve as a practical reference for companies and stakeholders when considering future board appointments.

The initiative was officially launched during the Ring the Bell for Gender Equality 2026 event, held as part of activities marking International Women’s Day 2026.

Article continues after advertisement

SPX Chief Executive Sheraj Obeyesekere said the publication reflects the exchange’s commitment to strengthening female representation on the boards of listed companies while acknowledging the women who dedicate their expertise and time to corporate governance.

“By bringing their experience and leadership into one publication, we hope to both acknowledge the contribution of these female leaders and inspire more women to step forward into positions of leadership”

He added that the profiles showcase the depth of capability and multi-industry expertise among female business leaders operating at the highest levels of Fiji’s corporate sector.

Obeyesekere said SPX intends to update the publication annually to continue highlighting female leadership across listed companies and support stronger governance outcomes in the market.

The Women on Boards of SPX Listed Companies – Inaugural Publication is available on the SPX website.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.