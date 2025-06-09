Fijiana finish sixth after narrow loss to Canada

[Source: File]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side finished sixth at the Vancouver leg of the HSBC SVNS Series after going down to Canada 26–19 in the women’s fifth-place play-off at BC Place.

Canada made a strong start to the match, crossing the line early to take control of the contest and build a healthy lead heading into halftime.

Fiji fought back strongly in the second half and threatened a late comeback with three tries of their own.

Atelaite Ralivanawa opened the scoring for Fiji before Mariana Talatoka and Adi Vani Buleki also crossed the line to keep the Fijiana in the hunt.

Ana Maria Naimasi and Kelerayani Luvu added the conversions as Fiji tried to close the gap.

However, Canada managed to hold on in the closing moments to secure the win and claim fifth place, while Fiji settled for sixth overall at the tournament.

