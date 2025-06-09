Police refute claims of unlawful questioning of minor

The Fiji Poli Force has addressed claims circulating on social media alleging that officers unlawfully questioned a minor in relation to an ongoing investigation.

According to police, the individual identified herself as 17-years-old when she was approached by officers.

Authorities say she had been seen in the company of a person of interest connected to the investigation, prompting officers to seek clarification from her.

Police state that the minor’s father was immediately contacted and granted permission for officers to record her statement.

A female officer was present during the interview as part of standard procedure to ensure the process was conducted appropriately.

Following the interview, the minor was safely transported back to her home after all formal procedures had been completed.

The Fiji Police Force is urging members of the public to verify information before sharing it online, warning that misinformation can quickly spread and cause unnecessary concern.

Anyone seeking clarification on matters related to police service delivery or officer conduct is encouraged to contact the Fiji Police Force through the toll-free 1681 line, where officers will provide assistance and feedback.

