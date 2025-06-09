NZ to reduce visitor visa fee for Pacific travellers

Sourced from VisaAide

Fijians will soon pay less to visit New Zealand after the government announced a reduction in visitor visa fees for Pacific travellers.

The announcement was made by Winston Peters, New Zealand’s Foreign Minister, during an event in Auckland.

Peters says from 1 June 2026, the cost of applying for a visitor visa for Pacific nationals will drop from NZD$216 to NZD$161 for a 12-month visa.

He says the move is aimed at making travel more accessible while strengthening New Zealand’s relationship with Pacific countries.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Immigration Minister Erica Stanford says the fee reduction builds on earlier improvements for Pacific visitors.

These include extending visitor visas from one year to two years with multiple entries, faster visa processing and a visa-free trial for Pacific travellers arriving from Australia.

Stanford says the government will review the impact of the changes in a year before deciding on the next steps.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.