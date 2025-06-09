FRU lodges application for 60-acre land in Saweni

[Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Rugby Union has lodged its application for a 60-acre block of land on Saweni Beach Road in Lautoka.

FRU Chair, John Sanday, says we should remember this moment as it’s a major step forward for Fiji Rugby in its 113-year history, as they will have their own home ground.

He also says this vision goes beyond a stadium, it is the foundation for a world-class Fiji Rugby precinct that will include an international stadium, an entertainment and shopping hub, a Fiji Rugby-branded hotel, a high-performance training facility, and the Fiji Rugby Museum — a place where the proud history, passionate supporters, and future champions will come together.

The last time Fiji Rugby purchased property was in the 1980s under the leadership of former chairman, the late Barrie Sweetman, where they secured the FRU building on Gordon Street, which is still FRU’s only property today.

Sanday says they stand on the shoulders of that faith and foresight, just as the late Sweetman once did. They will use the profits from the Nations Cup home games in the UK this July to help secure the vital block of land.

The FRU is confident this moment is about belief, legacy, and the generations of Fijians who will one day walk through the gates and proudly call it home.

