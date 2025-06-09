Rabuka launches drug-free sports Fiji logo

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka launched the official logo for Drug-Free Sports Fiji, reinforcing the government’s commitment to protecting the integrity of sport and combating drug abuse.

The launch took place at the Novotel Lami Bay where Rabuka highlighted the importance of promoting clean sport and safeguarding athletes from the dangers of prohibited substances.

Speaking in his capacity as Minister for Youth and Sports, Rabuka said the establishment of Drug-Free Sports Fiji comes at a critical time as the country continues to confront the growing threat of illicit drugs affecting communities across Fiji.

He also reflected on community initiatives aimed at discouraging drug use among young people, including programs in Wailea Settlement that encourage youth to pursue positive pathways.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka stressed that sport plays an important role in shaping discipline, integrity and leadership among young people, adding that maintaining a drug-free sporting environment is essential in protecting those values.

Drug-Free Sports Fiji was established under the Ministry of Youth and Sports Fiji as a statutory body responsible for enforcing the Anti-Doping Act 2024.

The organisation will work with international partners such as the World Anti-Doping Agency and UNESCO to ensure Fijian athletes competing internationally do so with integrity and fairness.

The body will also oversee anti-doping testing and education programs, extending efforts from elite sports to grassroots levels, including schools, to raise awareness about clean sport among young athletes.

Rabuka encouraged athletes, sporting federations and communities to support the initiative and uphold the principles of fair play and honesty in sport.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.