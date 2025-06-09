Women farmers recognised at national awards

Twenty women in the agriculture sector were recognised for their achievements at the 2026 National Women in Agriculture Awards.

The event marked the first time the awards were held at a national level.

Minister for Women Sashi Kiran says the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to closing gender gaps in agriculture.

“By recognizing farmers tonight, we are reinforcing the national commitment to close gender gaps in agriculture, not as a charity, but as an economic strategy. Because empowering women farmers is not only a social issue, it is a productivity issue.”

Katarina Baleisuva, who won Tilapia Farmer and Overall Woman Farmer of the Year, says the recognition reflects the hard work she has put into farming.

Meanwhile, Beekeeping Farmer of the Year Jasnita Ali says balancing farming with family and studies can be challenging but rewarding.

The awards night was part of a three-day symposium focused on improving market access for women in agriculture.

