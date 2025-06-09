Youth play a pivotal Role in building inclusive Fiji

[Photo: FILE]

Young people are emerging as key drivers in shaping a more inclusive and united Fiji, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission has emphasised.

While speaking at the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, Truth and Reconciliation Commission Commissioner Sekove Naqiolevu highlighted the importance of engaging youth in initiatives that promote social cohesion, equality, and respect across communities.

He adds that Programs such as the National Electoral Re-entry Contest provide young Fijians with platforms to voice ideas, participate in civic initiatives, and demonstrate leadership.

The Commission noted that youth involvement ensures that future generations uphold the values of fairness, respect, and inclusion, helping to prevent social division from taking root.

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“Young people have a critical role in shaping a more inclusive Commission for Fiji. Their voices, their ideas, and their participation, including in initiatives such as the upcoming Re-entry Contest, are vital in helping to build a future that is grounded in respect and understanding. Let us use this day not only to remember, but to recommit.”

Naqiolevu stressed that creating spaces for dialogue, truth-telling, and understanding is critical.

The TRC commission is calling all people to support these efforts, recognising that building a truly inclusive society requires the energy, ideas, and commitment of the country’s youth.

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