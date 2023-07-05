Workshop to promote innovation

[ Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

A one-day workshop was organized to promote modernization and innovation in the agricultural sector yesterday.

The Economic Planning and Statistics Division of the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways is carrying out a series of workshops to develop the next agriculture sector policy document.

Workshop participants also engaged in discussions and then drafted policies that focused on issues of education and training, innovation systems, and agricultural incentives.

Presentations were made by Head of Agriculture Research Shalendra Prasad, Dr Sunil Kumar of the Prime Minister’s Office, TA-SRL Representatives Mel Jones and Dr. Andrew Jacque, and a representative of the Ministry of Trade, Cooperatives, Small, and Medium Enterprises.

The Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Tomasi Tunabuna, was also part of the workshop at the University of the South Pacific.

The next workshop is scheduled for next Tuesday.