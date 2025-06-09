Workshop highlights importance of robust data systems

Permanent Secretary for Climate Change, Dr. Sivendra Michael, has emphasized the importance of having concrete data and an accessible national data system.

Speaking at the National Workshop on Ocean Accounts, which focused on strengthening Fiji’s National Data System, Dr. Michael highlighted that Fiji is currently engaged in global plastic negotiations.

He said the aim is to end plastic pollution, enhance commitments toward 100 percent sustainable ocean management, and achieve 30 percent marine protected areas by 2030.

Dr. Michael noted that achieving these goals requires a robust, integrated, and accessible data system.

He explained that ocean accounts capture the full value of the ocean not only in monetary terms but also in ecological and social contributions, showing how Fiji depends on marine ecosystems and how human activities affect them.

He stressed that reliable data is crucial, as it guides planning, budgeting, and investment decisions.

“Crucially, they enable us to track our progress, measuring whether our policies are working and how we can address arising challenges. By integrating data across sectors — fisheries, tourism, transport, waste, and conservation — ocean accounts provide a coherent foundation for sustainable ocean governance.”

Dr. Michael added that this workshop builds on the first one, which established the foundation and refined the overall approach.

He emphasized that the current focus is on moving from planning to implementation, and from concepts to concrete data steps.

The three-day workshop brings together representatives from government ministries, academia, civil society, the private sector, and statutory bodies to provide input for the model.

While the chosen model is important, Dr. Michael said the key focus remains on ensuring that its principles are clear and well-defined.

