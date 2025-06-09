Women artisans learn to turn skills into income

One hundred women artisans from Rakiraki to Sigatoka have completed a three-day Product Development and Product Specification Training.

The program has equipped them with skills to turn their craft into sustainable income.

It was led by the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection in partnership with Business Assistance Fiji, Fiji Arts Council and Fiji Craft Society.

Participants from Rakiraki, Tavua, Ba, Lautoka, Nadi and Sigatoka received hands-on training in financial literacy, budgeting, pricing, record keeping, and sustainable business planning.

The Ministry states that these skills are critical for moving from small-scale production to structured enterprise and building long-term financial stability.

The training encouraged artisans to look beyond local markets.

The Fiji Arts Council and Fiji Craft Society stressed the importance of branding, quality control and certification pathways such as Fijian Crafted and Fijian Sewn.

They added that protecting indigenous knowledge and preserving authenticity is vital, reminding participants that each product carries heritage and identity.

