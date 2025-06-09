Wellness coalition builds strong partnerships

NGO Coalition Chair Margaret Reid Rounds says the Fiji Wellness Coalition is receiving positive feedback from both the public and government institutions.

She explains that the purpose of the coalition is to provide a space where everyone can come together to collaborate and support one another.

Rounds adds that the coalition’s main focus in the coming years will be information sharing and outreach, especially to people on the ground. She says the aim is to reach those directly affected and ensure they are informed, supported, and included in wellness initiatives.

“So, for example, if we are talking about stroke survivors, that is fine. But they may need connections to Diabetes Fiji. They may have family members who have cancer. So the coalition is really about facilitating information sharing that can then have a ripple-on effect out into the community.”

Rounds says Fiji’s health system is under pressure and there is a need to support not only the Ministry of Health, but to work collectively as NGOs and CSOs.

She says the Government has already identified the need to operate as a whole of government, and the coalition is now engaging with other government sectors, facilitated by the Ministry of Health. Rounds says they look forward to working in strong partnership with the Government.

She adds that the Fiji Wellness Coalition aims to be a bridge between the Government and communities through CSOs, NGOs, and other partners who are members of the coalition.

