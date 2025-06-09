Weak enforcement blamed for ongoing animal abuse

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Animals Fiji Co-Founder and Managing Trustee Casey Quimby has expressed deep disappointment over the lack of enforcement of animal protection laws in Fiji.

This comes amid growing concerns over dogs being stolen for pig hunting and being ill-treated during this process.

Quimby says dog-napping has been a serious concern for almost a decade; however, there was little evidence of it until the past two to three years.

She highlighted that while the Protection of Animals Act 1954 is in place in Fiji, enforcement remains weak, with many police officers unaware of the legislation.

“I don’t think there has been enough action taken. I believe there is some ambiguity in the legislation about whether enforcement falls under the police or the Ministry of Agriculture. We are in the private sector, and as an NGO, we are trying our best to gather sufficient evidence and provide it to the authorities so legal action can be taken. The laws are in place, but people are not being charged, and no action is being taken by authorities.”

Minister for Policing Iowane Naivalurua, however, stressed in November last year that animal protection laws are in force and are being enforced.

The Animals Fiji co-founder explained that while the organisation is not against working dogs, it urges people to ensure the animals are not mistreated.

She added that under the current situation, where dogs are severely abused for pig hunting, such practices are unacceptable.

“They are chopping ears because of the false belief that it helps them hear better. They are cutting tails, which is illegal in many countries and could be considered abuse under the Protection of Animals Act. They are starving them and failing to provide shelter.”

Quimby also emphasized that the impact of dog abuse extends beyond the animals to their owners.

She is urging the public to report any form of animal abuse they witness and to ensure affected animals receive adequate medical attention.

