We need honest answers from the authorities, Chaudhry on the incident

The Fiji Labor Party is calling for an explanation of how the national OHS team certified and passed the ferris wheel that resulted in the death of a young woman last weekend.

It has been four days since the incident, yet no one has yet to answer for the tragic incident, as both the Ministry of Employment and police are still conducting their investigations into the matter.

Labour Leader Mahendra Chaudhry says the Minister for Employment, Agni Deo Singh, must explain how OHS inspectors certified the Ferris Wheel.

Chaudry claims Deo has not made any mention of how the machine could have been certified for operation when obviously all was not well.

He adds that this tragic incident puts the spotlight on whether the Ministry’s Health and Safety inspectors are carrying out thorough checks.

The former Prime Minister is questioning how thoroughly did the inspectors carry out their inspection and if there was there any negligence or incompetence.

A 21-year-old lost her life, while the other two are fighting for survival.