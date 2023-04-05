We are not dumping ground: Kamikamica

[Source: File]

The government has taken its position in parliament today that it supports the Pacific Island Forum Leaders in their call to secure the future of the Pacific Ocean and also condemns any threats to it.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica moved a motion regarding this in Parliament.

Kamikamica says any threat to natural resources that raises red flags threatens our very existence.

Article continues after advertisement

The Deputy Prime Minister says the guardianship is central as the ocean provides food security and livelihood.



[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Kamikamica says the Pacific Ocean should not be seen as an easy and convenient dumping ground for unwanted and dangerous materials and waste that other larger nations produce and do not want to use in their own ecosystem.

He says that if Japan’s decision to discharge its treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Pumping Station into the Pacific is so safe, why can’t they use it in their own farms, in their own country?

He says to do this will mean we in the Pacific will suffer.

“We, as the Pacific, cannot continue to be the dumping ground for the bigger nations. The social and economic impact of this irresponsible behavior is catastrophic, particularly on our vulnerable communities.”

Kamikamica says the Pacific needs to protect its resources.

He acknowledges the PIF’s right to raise concerns and seek more consultation before a decision is made by the Japanese government.

He adds that forum leaders also need to get access to the results of the testing and understand what they say.

He says that for this reason, our regional position on this issue should be one of solidarity.

The Deputy Prime Minister says the ocean is our greatest natural resource and the Pacific’s sanctuary.