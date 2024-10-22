WAF struggles to replace skilled workers

The Water Authority of Fiji continues to lose skilled personnel, with recruitment efforts lagging behind and challenges in finding suitable replacements slowing the process.

Chief Operating Officer Seru Soderberg says WAF is experiencing a significant void left by departing employees.

He adds that many of these skilled workers have left for opportunities overseas.

WAF Chief Operating Officer Seru Soderberg [File Photo]

He says the Water Authority is committed to recruiting the right people, but this remains a challenge.

“The rate at which our technically skilled people are leaving us is such that our recruitment process is not catching up because finding the right people with the right experience is extremely hard work in the current environment, that I mean skills environment.”

Soderberg says the issue is worsened by referrals made by experienced employees who have left the public sector.

“We have two mechanics who have left working out in south New Zealand, and then they recommended a few of their colleagues here, and then the organization from New Zealand reached out; they took it as an opportunity, and they left.”

Meanwhile, there have been improvements in recruitment, but WAF is also focusing on upskilling to build a competent workforce.

WAF has so far reduced its workforce vacancy from 20 percent to 10 percent.

They have also now introduced graduate programs, so university graduates directly join their workforce; they are groomed for two years, and then they start taking up positions.

The WAF has also introduced apprenticeship programs, allowing Year 12 and 13 graduates to join.

The public utility company will cover their tertiary education, and these individuals fill technical roles in wastewater treatment plants and network operations.