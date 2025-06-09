Village burial practices could pose health hazards

The iTaukei Affairs Board has raised concerns over major gaps in the regulation and management of iTaukei burial grounds.

The Board told the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights that current laws leave villages and also the iTaukei Ministry powerless to enforce boundaries or manage burials.

The submission was made as part of the review of the Burial and Cremation Amendment Act 2025 and the Quarantine Amendment Act 2025.

Committee Chair Ratu Rakuita Saurara Vakalalabure said mandates for burial grounds are meant to come from the Tikina Council and be approved by the Provincial Council.

However, in practice, this process is rarely followed.

iTaukei Affairs Deputy CEO Josefa Toganivalu explained that Tikina Council discussions usually only address cemetery cleanliness and minor arrangements.

He states there are no proper records of land allotments, cemetery boundaries or historical documentation, creating gaps in oversight.

“The only discussions I believe that we have on the cemetries in the Tikina Councils, on the maintenance of these village cemeteries, they just talk about the cleanness of the cemetery, they just talk about the cleanliness of the cemeteries.”

Vakalalabure said current laws are weak, leaving iTaukei authorities unable to prevent burials on private land.

He urged that legislation be strengthened to protect communities and reflect traditional practices.

Committee Member Jone Usamate highlighted possible health risks, recalling a home in Kadavu where a soldier was buried inside the living room.

He said urban cemeteries are regulated but traditional iTaukei burial grounds remain outside legal oversight.

Toganivalu recommended standard operating procedures, licenses and clear guidelines for officers managing burial sites.

He also pointed to risks like the lack of waiting periods between burials and unregulated cremations in villages.

The issue of burials on leased land was also raised.

New lease agreements prohibit burials, but older leases create challenges when they expire.

Vakalalabure suggested that landowners should have the authority to manage expired leases including disinterment and re-interment.

Cremation practices are partly regulated at sites like Nakasi but village cremations remain unregulated.

The committee agreed these concerns should be included in its report to Parliament and considered for amendments to existing laws.

