USP maintains University rankings

The University of the South Pacific maintained its World University Rankings under the Times Higher Education (THE) rankings.

This makes the regional university the only institution from the Pacific, excluding Australia and New Zealand, to attain this ranking.

USP’s World University Rankings further solidify the University’s reputation as the premier institution in the region, having placed it in the 1001–1200 band on the THE rankings.

The World University Rankings under THE are the world’s largest and most diverse university rankings.

USP Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Ahluwalia also stressed that the ranking shows the hard work and determination of the researchers and staff at the University in working towards achieving global recognition.

According to THE World University Rankings by subject, USP’s Physical Sciences ranked 601–800, Social Sciences ranked 501–600, and Business and Economics ranked 501–600.

The 2023 THE World University Rankings include 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions and “analyzed over 121 million citations across more than 15.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 40,000 scholars globally.”

USP was among the more than 2,500 institutions that submitted their data, contributing to over 680,000 data points collected altogether.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ SDGs and are trusted worldwide by students, teachers, governments, and industry experts.