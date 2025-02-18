Urgent call made for inquest in Mock’s death

FHRADC Chair, Pravesh Sharma. [Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is calling for an immediate and independent inquest into the death of Richard Mock.

35-year-old Mock was found on a vacant lot in Nadi earlier this month.

FHRADC Chair, Pravesh Sharma says they are deeply concerned over the lack of accountability in the case of Mock, who allegedly died while in police custody.

Sharma says a transparent investigation is crucial to uncover the truth, ensure justice for the deceased and his family, and restore public confidence in the integrity of law enforcement.

He says no one is above the law.

Sharma says the Commission urges authorities to act swiftly in holding those responsible accountable adding that the protection of human rights, including the right to life and dignity, must be always upheld.

The Commission has written to the Fiji Police Force, awaiting a formal response.

Sharma says they will continue to monitor the case closely.

Meanwhile, Police had earlier stated officers on duty at the Namaka Station at the time of the arrest of the late Mock have been questioned via Video Recorded Interviews.

