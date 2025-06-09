Twin projects boost safety and renewable energy on Vio Island

Vio Island, outside Lautoka has taken a major step toward resilience and sustainability with the opening of a new evacuation centre and the upgrade of its solar mini-grid system.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka states the twin projects show how strong partnerships between government, development partners, and local communities can deliver lasting results.

He said the new facilities strengthen safety, improve energy access and support sustainable living for island residents.

Ditoka points out that the evacuation centre powered by renewable energy will serve as a secure shelter during severe weather and protect the most vulnerable including women, children, and the elderly.

He states the work done to build and retrofit such centres is an investment in collective security and preparedness.

The $110,000 initiative, supported by the UNDP Gov4Res and the Rural Electrification Fund, includes the expansion of the island’s solar system from 5.88 kilowatts to 25 kilowatts.

The upgrade is expected to cut more than 23 tonnes of carbon emissions and save over 9,000 litres of diesel each year.

Ditoka adds that while global efforts on climate action continue, local communities must remain proactive by strengthening their preparedness and maintaining essential services such as water, sanitation and security.

He said the government was reviewing its rural development framework to better reflect community needs and ensure stronger coordination among all partners.

Ditoka said the Vio Island project brings together renewable energy and disaster readiness in one solution.

Meanwhile, UNDP Pacific Resident Representative Munkhtuya Altangerel said the Vio Island Evacuation Centre and upgraded solar mini-grid was a promise kept to deliver safety, resilience and economic opportunities for the community.

Australia’s High Commissioner to Fiji Peter Roberts states the new Vio Island evacuation centre and solar mini-grid will deliver safety, reliable power and support livelihoods for generations to come.

