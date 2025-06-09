Tutu students to join Israel agriculture attachment

Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Inosi Kuridrani has praised the progress at the Tutu Agriculture Training Centre in Taveuni and announced that its students will now be considered for a one-year study and work attachment program in Israel.

Kuridrani raised the proposal during his visit to the centre in November last year, following his impressions of the students’ performance and innovative agricultural training.

After discussions with the Navuso Agriculture Technical Institute last Tuesday, it was confirmed that Tutu students will be included in the same 12-month Israel attachment program currently undertaken by NATI students.

The program will expose students to advanced farming technologies while providing practical skills and international work experience.

Tutu Principal Father Petero Matairatu welcomed the initiative, saying it will strengthen students’ knowledge and better prepare them to contribute to Fiji’s agricultural development.

Kuridrani says investing in youth through agriculture is key to employment creation, food security and sustainable development, particularly for Vanua Levu and rural communities.

