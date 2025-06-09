Tunabuna vows to boost sugar industry efficiency

[Photo: FILE]

Minister for Agriculture and Sugar Industry Tomasi Tunabuna says the government is taking steps to address long-standing challenges in the sugar industry, including farmer salaries, transport costs, and low production.

He explains that extensive studies and data collected over the years will guide efforts to resolve these problems, and work has already begun to focus resources on key issues.

He adds that transportation remains a major area of concern, and discussions with partners are underway to find practical solutions.

“Infrastructure is like a road. We will help those establishments now. In terms of how we are going to probably look into the products that we get, rather than raw sugar, it will probably be another area that we will consider. There have been some plans on how we could turn into an emission fuel, or turn into other products. That’s all part of how we are going to work in the sugar industry. “

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The Minister highlighted plans to make the industry more efficient by reducing unnecessary costs and improving infrastructure, such as roads.

He also notes that they are exploring ways to add value beyond raw sugar, including converting sugar into biofuels and other products, while learning from unsuccessful programs in other sugar-producing countries.

Tunabuna adds that their overall goal is to make the sugar industry more efficient and sustainable, while supporting farmers and improving production.

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