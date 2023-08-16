TSLS students allowed to work part-time: Lal

TSLS Chief Executive Hasmukh Lal

Students who are sponsored under the Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service may work on a part-time basis for a maximum of 20 hours per week.

TSLS Chief Executive Hasmukh Lal says this will ensure that sponsored students are able to enrich their learning journey by gaining valuable work experience and contribute to Fiji’s workforce needs.

Lal says the provision is in line with the TSLS Employer Connect Framework, which was launched by Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh in June this year.

Article continues after advertisement

He says since the launch, more employers are showing interest in getting connected with sponsored students.

Lal says the part-time work initiative will assist students gain valuable work ethics, attitude and other soft skills required for employability.

According to the TSLS CEO, the initiative will also assist employers to somewhat mitigate labour shortages by hiring students on a part-time basis.

Lal says some students will secure permanent jobs after the completing their studies, through this initiative.

Under the initiative, Lal says the student must remain a full-time student and only seek employment outside study hours, not exceed 20 work hours per week, continue to undertake full academic load and meet TSLS academic requirements for term-to-term assessments.

Lal says part-time employment will not be considered as an accepted reason for poor academic performance.