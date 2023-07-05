Tractor to boost land preparation

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Navuso Agricultural Technical Institute staff and students will now be able to carry out land preparation on farms in a timely and effective manner.

This comes as the Ministry of Agriculture has handed over a Solis 75RX 4WD tractor with a 3-disc plough valued at $46,620 to NATI.

Permanent Secretary Dr Andrew Tukana says the machine will certainly facilitate farm operations in land preparation.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

He also urged them to properly maintain and service the machine to prevent it from breaking down when it’s needed.

The Principal of the Navuso Agricultural Technical Institute, Uraia Waibuta, acknowledged the Ministry’s timely assistance in providing a tractor.

This assistance was given under the Ministry’s Farm Mechanization Program, whereby NATI paid a third of the cost of $15,540.00 and the Ministry covered the remaining two-thirds.