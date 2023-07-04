Tovata case treated as murder

CWM Hospital.

The death of a 20-year-old man on Sunday at Colonial War Memorial Hospital is being treated as an alleged murder.

It is alleged that he died from injuries sustained during an assault.

The victim had been admitted to the CWM hospital since the 29th of May after he was found lying motionless inside a home in Tovata by officers who had responded to a report of causing trouble.

He was admitted in critical condition and passed away last Sunday.

Investigators await postmortem examination results as the investigation continues.