Tourism standards to protect Fiji brand

Fiji is introducing national sustainability standards to protect its global tourism brand.

This move shifts the focus from just marketing ‘Fiji happiness’ to making sure tourism operators actually deliver on that promise through accountability and quality.

Senior Sustainable Tourism Expert Becky Last says standards focus on regulation, responsibility, and continuous improvement, ensuring visitors receive a consistent experience regardless of where they travel in Fiji.

“That is your responsibility as a business to ensure that you are compliant. Now, as part of supporting materials, the ministry may well produce an indicative list.”

Last says the framework introduces a tiered recognition pathway to accommodate operators at different stages.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Dr Paresh Pant says a collective and coordinated approach is essential.

“We’re coming back to the centre. Because when marketing is focused and credible, it enables everything else, including investment, confidence, and sustainable growth.”

The framework aims to strengthen sustainability, protect communities, and ensure tourism growth does not come at the expense of reputation or long-term resilience.

