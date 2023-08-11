Tourism Fiji introduces electric vehicles

In a resounding commitment towards a greener and more sustainable future, Tourism Fiji has taken a pioneering step by integrating five electric vehicles into its fleet.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Nadi today, Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka highlighted the paramount importance of sustainability and the pivotal role that the tourism industry plays in this endeavour.

Gavoka says that sustainability must take centre stage in all spheres of development, and the tourism sector stands as a key player in driving this vital agenda forward.

He applauds Tourism Fiji’s strategic decision to introduce electric vehicles into its fleet, a significant stride that aligns with Fiji’s commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.

Gavoka adds that the introduction of these electric vehicles is not merely a technological upgrade; it is a symbolic embodiment of Fiji’s dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and fostering an eco-friendly approach to tourism.