Tourism Fiji expands regional representation

Tourism Fiji will appoint regional representatives across the country to strengthen stakeholder engagement and improve marketing returns.

Chief Executive Dr Paresh Pant says while the organisation has trade teams at the head office covering key international markets, there is greater value in having dedicated representation at the regional level.

Dr Pant says regional representatives will gather key product information and stakeholder feedback.

“Will get their voices transferred to us, which we then marry with our international team, and so when we put out itineraries, when we put out strategies, when we work with trade partners, in negotiating deals and specials, those peculiarities are magnified, and it gets taken into account.”

Dr Pant adds that this approach will strengthen return on investment, improve visitor dispersion and ensure more tourism revenue reaches communities nationwide.

Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka says the government is developing areas like Lau as part of its broader expansion plans.

“It will not be mass tourism, it will be experiential, and it will be niche, people who want the Lau group, who are not worried about paying an additional airfare from Nandi to the Lau group.”

Tourism Fiji says regions including Nadi and Denarau, Coral Coast, Mamanuca, Pacific Harbour, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and the Lau Group each have distinct opportunities and challenges that require direct coordination.

