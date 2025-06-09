Tongan Canoe Project launches

Unveiling of Taha Pe [Source: Supplied]

A fleet of hybrid traditional canoes, merging the Fijian Drua and Tongan Kalia designs, was officially launched in Suva, marking a major milestone in the Tongan Canoe Project.

The month-long collaboration between the Tonga Voyaging Society, Fijian master builders and the Uto Ni Yalo Trust was supported by the University of the South Pacific through the Pacific-European Union Marine Partnership Programme.

The PEUMP Programme, funded by the European Union and the Government of Sweden, has a €45 million budget and promotes sustainable ocean management, food security and climate resilience across the Pacific by integrating fisheries, conservation, community development and capacity building within a single regional framework. It is housed within USP’s Centre for Sustainable Future, reflecting USP’s commitment to advancing ocean governance and regional sustainability.

The project blends Indigenous craftsmanship, ancestral navigation and modern materials to promote cultural heritage and sustainable sea transport across the Pacific.



USP Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Vice-President (Regional Campuses and Global Engagement), Dr Manumatavai Tupou-Roosen, highlighted the broader significance of the initiative in advancing sustainable development and cultural resilience across the region.

“This initiative bridges traditional wisdom with modern innovation, strengthens sustainable sea transport and empowers our communities through vocational training. It is through such collaborations that we honour our heritage, build resilience and shape a sustainable future for the Blue Pacific.”

European Union Ambassador to the Pacific, Barbara Plinkert, emphasised the value of community-led and culturally grounded approaches in sustainable ocean governance.

“Importantly, PEUMP goes beyond policy and technical support by valuing traditional knowledge and community leadership. It invests in training local experts, promotes gender-inclusive approaches and fosters cultural engagement; supporting ocean governance that respects both ecology and identity.”

The launch of the Tongan Canoe Project highlights ongoing efforts to preserve Pacific maritime traditions whilst supporting sustainable ocean management and community capacity building in the region.

