Time crunch forces change in Fiji Pageant lineup

Fiji will be represented at the Miss Pacific Islands 2026 pageant by the first runner-up Miss Ailava Samuels.

The Miss Fiji titleholder declined the required participation contract.

The Miss Fiji Pageant Secretariat said it followed all protocols and governance in making the decision.

Pageant Director Ana Tuiketei states talks with the titleholder began on December 15 and continued into January.

She said contractual obligations and time limits prevented her participation before the registration deadline.

“While both the titleholder and the first runner-up were informed they could potentially represent Fiji, the Secretariat stressed that only one contestant could ultimately be confirmed.”

Tuiketei said the pageant required a standard contract covering management, representation, and availability. She adds negotiations with the titleholder would have taken longer than allowed.

With registration closing last week, the Secretariat offered the contract to the first runner-up last Thursday. Tuiketei said it was returned signed the same day, confirming Samuels as Fiji’s representative.

The Secretariat said Dr Peggy Ravusiro, the Miss Fiji titleholder and medical intern, formally declined the contract. Tuiketei stresses this does not affect her national or municipal titles.

She said the appointment only concerns Fiji’s participation in the regional pageant. With the event in four weeks, Tuiketei adds the Secretariat had to ensure Fiji is represented by someone ready and able to meet all requirements.

